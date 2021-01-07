OS-W vs CH-W Dream 11 predictions Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
OS-W vs CH-W Dream 11 predictions Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Dream11 Best Picks / Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Dream11 Captain / Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 4:28 PM IST
Otago Women will lock horns with Central Hinds in the Friday, January 8 match. The two teams have been in a bad shape in the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21. The condition of Central Hinds is such that they have not even managed to open their point bank till now. Otago, on the other hand, are slightly better than them, as the teamat least have one win to their credit.
The OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 is scheduled for 3:50 am IST at the University Oval, Dunedin.
Otago Women registered their debut win in their lastmatch against Northern Districts Women by six wickets. Central Hinds, on the other hand, lost the previous match to Northern Districts by 9 wickets.
OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21on FanCode app.
OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds: Match Details
The Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds match is on Friday January 8. The match will start from 3:50 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the University Oval, Dunedin.
OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 team, Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds
OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds captain: Hannah Rowe
OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds vice-captain: Hayley Jensen
OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds wicket keeper: Natalie Dodd
OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds batsmen: Anlo van Deventer, Caitlin Blakely, Emily Cunningham
OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds all-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Gemma Adams
OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds bowlers: Rosemary Mair, Sophie Oldershaw, Emma Black
OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Otago Sparks probable playing11 against Central Hinds: Katey Martin (C), Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Hayley Jensen, Gemma Adams, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe.
OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 Central Hinds probable playing 11 against Otago Sparks: Natalie Dodd, Jess Watkin, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Rosemary Mair, Emily Cunningham
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking