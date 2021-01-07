OS-W vs CH-W Dream 11 predictions Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Dream11 Best Picks / Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Dream11 Captain / Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Otago Women will lock horns with Central Hinds in the Friday, January 8 match. The two teams have been in a bad shape in the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21. The condition of Central Hinds is such that they have not even managed to open their point bank till now. Otago, on the other hand, are slightly better than them, as the teamat least have one win to their credit.

The OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 is scheduled for 3:50 am IST at the University Oval, Dunedin.

Otago Women registered their debut win in their lastmatch against Northern Districts Women by six wickets. Central Hinds, on the other hand, lost the previous match to Northern Districts by 9 wickets.

OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all the matches of the Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21on FanCode app.

OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds: Match Details

The Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds match is on Friday January 8. The match will start from 3:50 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the University Oval, Dunedin.

OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 team, Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds

OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds captain: Hannah Rowe

OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds vice-captain: Hayley Jensen

OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds wicket keeper: Natalie Dodd

OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds batsmen: Anlo van Deventer, Caitlin Blakely, Emily Cunningham

OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds all-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Hayley Jensen, Gemma Adams

OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Otago Sparks vs Central Hinds bowlers: Rosemary Mair, Sophie Oldershaw, Emma Black

OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21, Otago Sparks probable playing11 against Central Hinds: Katey Martin (C), Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Hayley Jensen, Gemma Adams, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe.

OS-W vs CH-W Women’s Super Smash league 2020-21 Central Hinds probable playing 11 against Otago Sparks: Natalie Dodd, Jess Watkin, Anlo van Deventer, Kerry Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Rosemary Mair, Emily Cunningham