OS-W vs CH-W Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Otago Women vs Central Districts Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the Saturday, December 19 match of the New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Otago Women will be eyeing their debut win. The team most recently lost the match against Auckland Women by 3 wickets.

New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Otago Women vs Central Districts Women will commence from 2:30 AM IST in Dunedin. Currently, Central Districts Women are at the second spot of the point table with 15 points to their credit.

The team lost their first match recently when they were defeated by Wellington Women by two wickets.

OS-W vs CH-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Otago Women vs Central Districts Women: Live Scorecard

OS-W vs CH-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Otago Women vs Central Districts Women: Match Details

December 19 – 2.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) in Dunedin.

OS-W vs CH-W New Zealand Women's ODD 2020 Dream11 team for Otago Women vs Central Districts Women

OS-W vs CH-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Otago Women vs Central Districts Women Captain: Claudia Green

OS-W vs CH-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Otago Women vs Central Districts Women vice-captain: Kerry Anne Tomlinson

OS-W vs CH-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Otago Women vs Central Districts Women wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

OS-W vs CH-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Otago Women vs Central Districts Women batsmen: Anlo van Deventer, Kerry Anne Tomlinson, Bell James, Millie Cowan

OS-W vs CH-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Otago Women vs Central Districts Women all-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Saffron Wilson

OS-W vs CH-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020, Dream11 prediction for Otago Women vs Central Districts Women bowlers: Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson, Hayley Jensen

OS-W vs CH-W New Zealand Women’s ODD Otago Women probable playing 11 against Central Districts Women: Millie Cowan, Saffron Wilson, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Olivia Gain, Eden Carson, Bhagya Herath, Emma Black, Molly Loe, Hayley Jensen

OS-W vs NH-W New Zealand Women’s ODD 2020 Central Districts Women probable playing 11 against Otago Women: Natalie Dodd, Anlo van Deventer (c), Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen/Georgia Atkinson, Mikaela Greig