CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Best Picks / OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Captain / OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The 4th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 will see Otago Sparks go up against Canterbury Magicians. Otago Sparks had a poor start to the tournament as they lost to Auckland by 37 runs. Apart from the opener Polly Inglis who played a laudable knock of 62 runs, rest of the batting order just collapsed. They would try to move on from the loss and start afresh in the next match. Meanwhile, for Canterbury Women, it will be their first match and they would certainly want to have a winning start. The match will be played at 5 AM IST at Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

OS-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians Live Streaming

All matches of the Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.

OS-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE 

OS-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians: Match Details

December 29 – 05:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Molyneux Park, Alexandra

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 team for Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 team for Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians captain: Amy Satterthwaite

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 team for Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians vice-captain: Polly Inglis

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 team for Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 team for Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians batswomen: Amy Satterthwaite, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis, Missy Banks

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 team for Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians all-rounders: Hayley Jensen, Kate Ebrahim, Frances Mackay

Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 team for Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians bowlers: Molly Loe, Emma Black, Kate Sims

OS-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Sparks probable playing 11 against Canterbury Magicians:  Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (WK), Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Blakely, Gemma Adams, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Bhagya Herath, Molly Loe, Bella James

OS-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Magicians probable playing 11 against Otago Sparks: Frances Mackay, Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Kristy Nation, Kate Sims, Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks, Emma Kench

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches