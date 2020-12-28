OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Predictions, Women’s Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Best Picks / OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Captain / OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The 4th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2020-21 will see Otago Sparks go up against Canterbury Magicians. Otago Sparks had a poor start to the tournament as they lost to Auckland by 37 runs. Apart from the opener Polly Inglis who played a laudable knock of 62 runs, rest of the batting order just collapsed. They would try to move on from the loss and start afresh in the next match. Meanwhile, for Canterbury Women, it will be their first match and they would certainly want to have a winning start. The match will be played at 5 AM IST at Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

December 29 – 05:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Molyneux Park, Alexandra

OS-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash 2020- 21, Otago Sparks probable playing 11 against Canterbury Magicians: Millie Cowan, Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (WK), Hayley Jensen, Caitlin Blakely, Gemma Adams, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Bhagya Herath, Molly Loe, Bella James

OS-W vs CM-W Women’s Super Smash 2020- 21, Canterbury Magicians probable playing 11 against Otago Sparks: Frances Mackay, Nat Cox, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Laura Hughes (WK), Lea Tahuhu, Kristy Nation, Kate Sims, Gabby Sullivan, Missy Banks, Emma Kench