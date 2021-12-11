OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's Super Smash 2021-22 match, December 12, 2:40 AM IST

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women Dream11, OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Latest Update, OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Win, OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 App, OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 2021, OS-W vs NB-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Live Streaming

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Otago Sparks Women and Northern Brave Women:

Otago Sparks Women and Northern Brave Women will go up against each other in the sixth match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The match will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin at 2:40 AM IST on December 12, Sunday.

Otago Sparks Women have started the tournament in a splendid manner. The team won both their league matches to occupy second place in the standings. Otago Sparks defeated Central Hings in their first match by eight runs as they successfully defended 134 runs in 20 overs.

Their second match was against Northern Brave only and they outclassed the team by 61 runs. Otago’s bowlers were brilliant as usual as they were successful in restricting Northern Brave at a score of 93 runs in 120 deliveries.

The loss against Otago pushed Brave at the bottom of the points table. The team would fancy securing a win on Saturday to gain some momentum going forward.

Ahead of the match between Otago Sparks Women and Northern Brave Women; here is everything you need to know:

OS-W vs NB-W Telecast

Otago Sparks Women vs Northern Brave Women game will not be telecasted in India

OS-W vs NB-W Live Streaming

Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OS-W vs NB-W Match Details

The OS-W vs NB-W match will be hosted at the University Oval in Dunedin at 2:40 AM IST on December 12, Sunday.

OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Kate Anderson

Vice-Captain- Suzie Bates

Suggested Playing XI for OS-W vs NB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Katey Martin

Batters: Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Lucy Boucher, Makayla Templeton

All-rounders: Kate Ebrahim, Kate Anderson, Nensi Patel

Bowlers: Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Kayley Knight

OS-W vs NB-W Probable XIs:

Otago Sparks Women: Emma Black, Eden Carson, Suzie Bates (c), Polly Inglis, Katey Martin (wk), Kate Ebrahim, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Caitlin Blakely, Bella James, Marina Lamplough

Northern Brave Women: Kate Anderson (c), Lucy Boucher, Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Makayla Templeton, Georgina Harris, Tash Wakelin, Holly Topp (wk), Kayley Knight, Meddy Hyde, Charlotte Sarsfield

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here