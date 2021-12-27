OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Women’s Super Smash 2021-22, December 28, 3:40 AM IST

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 match 15 between Otago Sparks Women and Wellington Blaze Women: The 15th match of the 2021-22 edition of the Women’s Super Smash will see Otago Sparks Women clashing against their counterparts from Wellington Blaze on Tuesday, December 28. The game will be hosted at the John Davies Oval, in Queenstown and will kick-off at 3:40 am IST.

Otago Sparks Women are having a dream run in this season, as they have won all five of their games so far. They got the better of Canterbury Magicians Women by 12-runs in their most recent outing and are currently placed at the top position on the points table with 20 points.

Their opponents Wellington Blaze Women are also a good zone in this tournament, as they too haven’t lost a single game so far in this tournament. They still have a game in hand, and they comprehensively beat Auckland Hearts by 40-runs in their previous game. They currently sit at the second spot in the standings with 16 points under their belt.

Both the teams have been good so far, however, it will now be really important for them to continue their unbeaten streak in this game and the remainder of the tournament as well. Ahead of the match between Otago Sparks Women and Wellington Blaze Women; here is everything you need to know:

OS-W vs WB-W Telecast

Otago Sparks Women vs Wellington Blaze Women game will not be televised in India.

OS-W vs WB-W Live Streaming

The match between Otago Sparks Women and Wellington Blaze Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OS-W vs WB-W Match Details

The Otago Sparks Women and Wellington Blaze Women at the John Davies Oval, in Queenstown, New Zealand at 3:40 am IST.

OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Amelia Kerr

Vice-Captain: Suzie Bates

Suggested Playing XI for OS-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Katey Martin

Batters: Suzie Bates, Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer

Allrounders: Amelia Kerr, Kate Ebrahim, Eden Carson

Bowlers: Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Oldershaw, Jess Kerr, Emma Black

OS-W vs WB-W Probable XIs

Otago Sparks Women: Suzie Bates, Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Bella James, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Marina Lamplough, Molly Loe

Wellington Blaze Women: Rebecca Burns, Jessica McFadyen, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Deanna Doughty, Maneka Singh, Xara Jetly

