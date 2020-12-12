- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
OTG vs NK Dream11 Predictions, New Zealand ODD, Otago vs Northern Districts: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
OTG vs NK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OTG vs NK Dream11 Best Picks / OTG vs NK Dream11 Captain / OTG vs NK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 12, 2020, 4:30 PM IST
Both Otago and Northern Districts have won their respective previous matches in the New Zealand ODD. Otago had defeated Auckland by six wickets on December and Northern Districts had won the match against Canterbury by three wickets. The upcoming New Zealand ODD, Otago vs Northern Districts match is scheduled for Tuesday, December 15. The fixture will commence from 3:30 am at the University Oval, Dunedin.
Also read: This 15-Year Old From Afghanistan is Imran Tahir's Replacement at Melbourne Renegades
\The two teams have been pretty much in form in the ongoing league. Both Otago and Northern Districts have won three matches each and have been on losing side of one match respectively. Currently, Northern Districts are ahead of Otago by only one point. Otago have 12 points while Northern Districts are at 13 points.
OTG vs NK New Zealand ODD, Otago vs Northern Districts: Live Scorecard
https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
OTG vs NK New Zealand ODD, Otago vs Northern Districts: Match Details
December 15 – 3:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the University Oval, Dunedin.
OTG vs NK New Zealand ODD Dream11 team for Otago vs Northern Districts:
OTG vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Otago vs Northern Districts Captain: Hamish Rutherford
OTG vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Otago vs Northern Districts vice-captain: Anaru Kitchen
OTG vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Otago vs Northern Districts wicketkeeper: Mitch Renwick
OTG vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Otago vs Northern Districts batsmen: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich
OTG vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Otago vs Northern Districts all-rounders: Anaru Kitchen, Brett Hampton
OTG vs NK New Zealand ODD, Dream11 prediction for Otago vs Northern Districts bowlers: Matt Bacon, Michael Rae, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell
OTG vs NK New Zealand ODD, Otago playing 11 against Northern Districts: Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Neil Broom, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Matt Bacon, Michael Rae, Jacob Duffy.
OTG vs NK New Zealand ODD, Northern Districts playing 11 against Otago: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Anurag Verma, Josef Walker, Brett Randell, Matthew Fisher
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking