Ottis Gibson Appointed Bowling Coach of Bangladesh

Bangladesh have roped in former South Africa coach Ottis Gibson as their new bowling coach, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Tuesday (January 21).
"He brings in tremendous experience and has coached or played all over the world. He has also had the opportunity to observe Bangladesh cricket from close. I am sure he will be a very valuable addition to the Bangladesh Team's coaching group," BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said of the appointment.
The position of bowling coach has been left vacant ever since Charl Langaveldt requested to be released from his contract to join the South African coaching set-up.
Gibson, who has previously had a stint as head coach of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) side Cumilla Warriors, has been in negotiations with the board ever since his compatriot vacated the post.
His first assignment in charge of the side's bowling unit will be the tour of Pakistan. The players will depart from Bangladesh on Wednesday (January 22).
The tour comprises of three T20Is, two Tests and a solitary ODI. The first T20I will begin on Friday (January 24).
