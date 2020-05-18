Ottis Gibson Feels Now Could be the Time for Mortaza to Move on
Ottis Gibson, Bangladesh's bowling coach, has urged Mashrafe Mortaza to bid adieu to international cricket as he doesn't see the 36-year-old fast bowler in the scheme of things for the 2023 World Cup slated to be played in India.
