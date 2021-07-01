Our Friendship is Deeper than a Game of Cricket: Kane Williamson on Virat Kohli

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has opened up on his relationship with India counterpart Virat Kohli even as the picture where the both were seen hugging each other is going viral. Williamson has clarified that the relationship between the two is more than just a hug. "

“That was a great moment. We knew anytime you play against India, wherever you are, it’s an incredibly tough challenge. They often set the benchmark in our game in all formats. They show that with the depth that they have and their cricket as well,” he told Cricbuzz in an exclusive chat.

“And the friendship with Virat stems back a number of years and a number of sorts of different times. And it was cool. We always know that there’s a bigger picture to it all. It was a really nice moment and our friendship and relationship are deeper than a game of cricket. And we both know that,” he further added.

Williamson had to face a tough time as New Zealand lost the 2019 World Cup final But he continued to lead the Kiwis and made sure that the team wins the WTC Final. He was the one who remained unbeaten as Ross Taylor hit the winning runs.

“Both teams were very competitive and played really hard and the game was so close. I know the end result tells you one thing. Throughout the match, it felt like it was on a knife’s edge and you had full respect for that,” Williamson said.

“At the end of it, after a tough match, there’s an appreciation by both teams. Someone gets the trophy, and a team perhaps doesn’t get the fortune to have that.”

New Zealand beat India in WTC Final by eight wickets. It was a rain-curtailed match where an added day came into play and made sure that the game ends in someone’s favour. India were looking good untill the second innings collapse made sure that the game swings the other way.

