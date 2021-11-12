'Our Job is to Keep Backing the Players': Babar Azam's Straightforward Reply to Journalist on Hasan Ali's Dropped Catch- WATCH

‘Catches win matches’ is an old saying in the world of cricket. There have been several instances in the past when a dropped catch turned the course of a game. Something similar was on display during the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final tie between Australia and Pakistan on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Aaron Finch & Co suffered a sudden batting collapse during the stiff chase off 177. Spinner Shadab Khan wiped off the Australian top-order and the responsibility fell on the likes of Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis – who haven’t done anything notable earlier in the tournament.

Probably they had saved their best performance for this particular day as they stitched a crucial 8-runstand for the sixth wicket, handing Australia a five-wicket win and a much-awaited ticket to the finale.

Pakistan could have avoided this result if pacer Hasan Ali hadn’t dropped Wade at deep mid-wicket in the 19th over. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter went on to make the most this opportunity and smoked a hat-trick of sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi, ending the game with six balls to spare.

It was a moment that would haunt Ali in the rest of cricketing career but his captain feels that the pacer should be backed in such a situation. Speaking in the post-match presser, Babar Azam said that only a player drops a catch on the field.

When asked about Ali’s average performance in the world cup followed by the missed opportunity in the semis, Babar straightaway said, “Thank you so much. But I don’t feel that way [dropping Hasan Ali] because he’s my main bowler. He has won us so many games and obviously, players often drop catches.

“But the way he’s been fighting, I’ll definitely back him. It often happens with a player. If an individual has a bad day, he keeps on pushing himself. He is down right now but we’ll try to uplift his confidence. Logon ka kaam hai batein karna, hamara kam hai unko uthana (People will continue talking but we’ll keep backing our players,” he added.

🗣️ “Hasan Ali is my main bowler. He has won matches for Pakistan. I will continue to back him." – Babar Azam#PAKvAUS | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4zh1KdRfat— Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) November 11, 2021

Before losing to Australia, Pakistan had won all their Super 12 games and made it to the semi-finals with 10 pints in the their kitty.

