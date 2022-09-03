Our Nation Demands It' - Mohammad Rizwan's Honest Reply on India vs Pakistan Fixtures

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan stated that he is excited about the coming fixtures in the Asia Cup 2022 especially the matches against arch-rivals India.

In an address to the media, Rizwan mentioned that he hopes for a best of three against India in the ongoing Asia Cup. After beating Hong Kong in the second group stage match, Pakistan will now play against India in their first Super 4 match on Sunday (September 4). Ahead of the match, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) shared a video, where the Pakistan batter said,

“We’ve jokingly convinced ourselves that it’s a best of three series. This is cricket and we’re always discussing about it, hoping we keep playing matches, going from match to match and into the finals. We always talk about this.”

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Most of the cricket experts believe that India and Pakistan will qualify as top two teams from Super 4 stage and then they will face each other in the finale. Resonating with the same thought, Rizwan said that his team is working hard, aiming to improve the game as his nation demands for it.

“Obviously, we aim to improve our game and work hard because our nation demands it. The players in our current team are putting in the work and effort. There is a sense of camaraderie and we are trying to fulfil what our nation demands from us. And, as we all know, the end result is in the hands of the Almighty.”

Both India and Pakistan have qualified for the Super 4 stage from Group A and now both the teams will be playing at least once against the other two teams qualified from Group B – Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

During the group stage, India and Pakistan locked horns with each other in their Asia Cup opener. India came ahead in that match as they won by five wickets. India had won both their matches in the group stage while Pakistan managed to win only one against Hong Kong.

However, Pakistan’s victory against Hong Kong was gigantic as they secured 155 run win.

The Super 4 stage will begin from today (September 3) with the first match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka followed by India-Pakistan match tomorrow. This stage will go on till September 9 and the finale will happen on September 11 (Sunday).

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here