‘Our Spinners Got More Out of Surface than Bangladesh’ – Zimbabwe Captain Masakadza

"I thought the bowlers were brilliant right through, since we've landed in Bangladesh. I don't think they've done much wrong. It was great to see our spinners get more out of the surface than Bangladesh's spinners," Masakadza said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"The guys worked hard, applied themselves well to put up an excellent total in the first innings. Ecstatic! The guys took time to stay at the wicket and accumulate runs, something we lacked in the ODIs, myself included. The batting performance in the first innings set it up for us."
Despite Taijul Islam's six-wicket haul, the visiting team managed 282 runs in their first innings. They then dismissed Bangladesh for 143 but got bundled out for just 181 in their second essay. With 320 runs to defend, Mavuta (4 for 21), Raza (3 for 41) and Wellington Masakadza (2 for 33) spun a web around Bangladesh as they were bowled out for 169 runs.
This was their only third victory away from home and first since 2001 (also v Bangladesh in Chittagong). While the bowlers did their job, it was Sean Williams who crafted 88 runs off 173 deliveries to push Zimbabwe to a competitive first innings total. The 32-year-old said it took him some time to settle down, and that's when he switched to an approach that brought him success in the ODI series where he managed scores of 50*, 47 and 129*.
"I'm actually ecstatic, didn't really expect to get the Man of the Match at the beginning of this game. Gonna enjoy this in the change room afterwards. It was really difficult. It took me a long time to get in on this wicket and going back to the One-Dayers, I realized that was the case. So, I brought it forward to the Test matches and luckily, it worked out for me. Unfortunately, I didn't get the 12 runs I needed to get to my 100 but it's definitely going to be part of my plans for the next game," said Williams.
"Unfortunately, we couldn't bat as long as we would have liked in the second innings and we need to fix those small things and hopefully, it will make a difference in the next Test."
Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said their bowlers did quite well but the batsmen failed to apply themselves.
"We didn't do well with the bat. We lost the toss and didn't do well in the first innings. I think the wicket was good, but we didn't apply ourselves with the bat. We were not disciplined enough to restrict our strokes. We didn't read the pitch well and that shouldn't happen. We will try and comeback strong in the next game," he pointed out.
First Published: November 6, 2018, 2:21 PM IST