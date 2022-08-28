'Our Team Has The Experience And Are Better': Legendary Allrounder Predicts Winner of India vs Pakistan Contest

Who will win tonight’s India vs Pakistan contest at the Asia Cup 2022? That’s the million dollars question on everyone’s mind. Be it the experts or a general cricket fan, everybody has her/his opinion and arguments of their own.

So when the question was popped to legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, the world cup winning captain gave a measured but solid response.

Kapil, who himself was part of several India-Pakistan matches, believes that on paper the Rohit Sharma-led side does appear to be a better team but that was the case last year too when they met at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

“You can’t be sure about anything in T20 cricket. You can predict to an extent in ODIs but it is very difficult to predict in T20s. I will say that our team has experience and they are better, but we were better last time as well. So, it’s quite difficult to say anything,” Kapil said on YouTube channel Uncut.

“Still, if you go into stats and players, Indian team is far better. But it all depends on how the side plays on that particular day,” he added.

For the record, India hold a better head-to-head record over Pakistan, winning eight while losing five of their 14 meetings thus far. One clash ended in a no result.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit says that his team isn’t worried about what happened in the past, referring to the team’s 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of Pakistan at the T20 World Cup last year.

“The mood in the camp is buzzing. It’s a fresh tournament, a new start. Not to think about what has happened in the past and that’s how the team moves forward,” Rohit told reporters.

He’s aware of the fact that Pakistan are a strong T20I side.

“It will be a challenge to play against Pakistan without a doubt, but for us what is important is what we are thinking as a group and what we want to achieve from this tournament,” he said.

He did add that the team discusses their defeats too as it’s the way to correct the mistakes.

“We do talk about our losses, that’s how we improve as a team. That loss did hurt us at that point, but I think it’s been a while since that game has been played,” Rohit said.

“We learn from our mistakes. For now, it’s a fresh start for us and obviously, the team is coming out of playing a lot of T20 cricket. We will not think too much about what happened in October, that was a long time back,” he added.

