Out of 20, 14 Represented India: SLC Reacts to Arjuna Ranatunga's Latest Remarks

Sri Lanka Cricket Board has replied to Arjuna Ranatunga’s remark where the former captain said that India sending a second string side amounts to insult of the island nation. Ranatunga’s emotional remark didn’t go down well with nation’s cricket board which is currently grappling with contract issues with its players.

In a statement on Ranatunga’s remarks, SLC said: “Out of the 20-member India squad, 14 players have represented India across all formats or in some form and not a second-string team as claimed."

“This is the latest norm in the cricketing world, especially the full ICC member countries, as they maintain specialist squads and players for each format of the game," the statement added.

Earlier Ranatunga had said: “This is a second string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs."

India are set to play a three match T20I and the same number of ODI games in Sri Lanka. In the absence of its Test team, BCCI had to make a specific squad for the limited overs series in the island. Shikhar Dhawan was named captain, while Rahul Dravid was made the head coach.

Dhawan Led Team India Kick Off Practice

The series is India’s last before the T20 World Cup in October-November. The squad has as many as six uncapped players including Chetan Sakariya, K Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Devdutt Padikkal, Varun Chakaravarth and Ruturaj Gaekwad.

It is also an important assignment for the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav who are looking to secure their place in the World Cup squad.India play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

