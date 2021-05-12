CRICKETNEXT

Out of Action Shreyas Iyer Finds Motivation for Comeback on Instagram; Watch Video

Shreyas Iyer has been out of action for a long time after he was injured in a One Day game against England in Ahmedabad.

Shreyas Iyer has been a regular in Team India for quite sometime now and that’s why he has made a solid fan following across the country. Iyer who injured his shoulder in a T20 game against England and has been out of action for more than a month now is craving action and he expressed his intentions on social media with this post where fans can be heard chanting: Very Very Sexy, Iyer Bhai Sexy.

Also read: ‘When The Right Time Comes, Things Will Fall Into Place’

“Found my new favourite chant,” he captioned the video on Instagram, adding a teasing emoji. “Can’t wait to get back!” he wrote on Instagram. WATCH:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

Iyer who has been Delhi Capitals’ captain had to miss out of IPL 2021 as he injured his shoulder in the first ODI match against England in Ahmedabad this year.  Later on the franchise had to name a replacement for him and that was none other than Rishabh Pant. “When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job. He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I’m going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout,” Iyer had said back then. Meanwhile IPL 2021 was called off with the surge in Covid-19 cases. Some of the cases were reported within the bubble itself.  But Delhi Capitals were doing quite good, as they were placed firmly in second place behind one of the most successful IPL side: Chennai Super Kings.

