Outpouring of Wishes on Twitter For Virat Kohli as He Turns 31

Virat Kohli is enjoying a well-deserved rest from the rigours of international cricket, and as he celebrated his birthday on November 5th, Twitter joined in collectively to wish him on his special day.
From ex Indian players like Virender Sehwag to current members of the team, Kohli received good wishes from all quarters. Here are some of the tweets that sent good wishes to the current Indian captain.
May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/32sydYLeRg— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2019
Happy birthday mere chotte veer @imVkohli modern generations batting master,I wish you all the success on and off the field.. May waheguru continue to bless you with everything..stay happy and healthy.. #HappyBirthdayVirat ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VQxlESr9NV— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2019
Happy birthday @imVkohli bhai Your dedication and commitment towards the game is a great example for us. Best wishes skipper ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lM5SZnI19f— Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 5, 2019
Happy birthday, brother @imVkohli More runs, more power & more glory to you on your special day. Keep doing what you do. Best wishes, always! pic.twitter.com/IjdNqwjNW8— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 5, 2019
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Chiku! @imVkohli may you achieve all the happiness and break every benchmark!! pic.twitter.com/kI1T8rt1mT— Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 5, 2019
Wishing d run machine a very happy birthday Absolute Master he is at his craft. Hav a great one Chiku. May God always bless u wit loads of happiness nd success pic.twitter.com/8yg7v9qO8y— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) November 5, 2019
#happybirthdaysuperV @iamvkohli. May you continue breaking records and lead the nation to greater heights pic.twitter.com/MOqslWA0pv— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) November 5, 2019
Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Best wishes and may you have some wonderful years ahead! pic.twitter.com/0T6QrZD4de— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2019
Getting a glimpse into his mindset has been refreshing & incredibly insightful. Happy Birthday to one of the fiercest competitors on the field, @imVkohli. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, health, and more success! pic.twitter.com/iSVBYaJ8jd— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) November 5, 2019
