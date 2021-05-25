Outside He Wouldn't Bother You, But Inside You Have to Give 100 Percent: Ex-KKR Spinner on Gautam Gambhir

- 1st ODI - 23 May, 2021Match Ended257/6(50.0) RR 5.14
BAN
SL224/10(48.1) RR 4.65
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs
- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
12:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George`s Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- One-off Test - 7 Jul, WedUp Next
ZIM
BAN
13:00 IST - Bulawayo
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
10:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
06:30 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:50 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
14:20 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Outside He Wouldn't Bother You, But Inside You Have to Give 100 Percent: Ex-KKR Spinner on Gautam Gambhir
Cariappa's maiden wicket was AB de Villiers but later on he lost the plot as Sunil Narine was preferred over him in the playing eleven.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 25, 2021, 4:11 PM IST
A little known spinner from Bengaluru made news in IPL 2015 auctions after he was picked up by KKR on the back of some fine performance in a zonal T20 league. He was a 21-year old youngster called KC Kariappa. Although it is a different story that his IPL career didn’t take off, but none the less he made a frenzy back in the day. He made his debut under skipper Gautam Gambhir and fondly remembers who was then a legend of Indian cricket.
Also read: Brett Lee Was Quick, But He Was Quicker
“Gambhir was a very good captain. He was a little strict in terms of bowling discipline, and effort on the field was something he wouldn’t compromise,” Cariappa told Sportskeeda. “Outside the field, he didn’t bother you. On the field, you had to give your 100% and that’s what I loved,” he added.
Cariappa’s maiden wicket was AB de Villiers but later on he lost the plot as Sunil Narine was preferred over him in the playing eleven.
Also Read: Wriddhi, Prasidh Join Team India Bio-Bubble
“I haven’t got too many chances in the IPL. When I got selected in 2015, my name did the rounds, but I didn’t get too many matches. ABD was my debut wicket, but after that I didn’t play, Narine came back and I lost my chance. Even the few seasons I played for Punjab, I played only a few games. I feel there wasn’t a proper balance, even in my performance.
“But like everyone says, more the matches, higher the confidence. I still remember the first match I played, there were 1 lakh people in the Eden Gardens crowd, it was surreal. I would love to get more matches in the seasons to come and re-live those moments,” he signed off. Following this, he was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings). As of 2021, he is playing for Rajasthan Royals. He made a name for himself at the Karnataka Premier League playing for Bijapur Bulls and that’s where he was noticed by IPL scouts.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking