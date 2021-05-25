Outside He Wouldn't Bother You, But Inside You Have to Give 100 Percent: Ex-KKR Spinner on Gautam Gambhir

A little known spinner from Bengaluru made news in IPL 2015 auctions after he was picked up by KKR on the back of some fine performance in a zonal T20 league. He was a 21-year old youngster called KC Kariappa. Although it is a different story that his IPL career didn’t take off, but none the less he made a frenzy back in the day. He made his debut under skipper Gautam Gambhir and fondly remembers who was then a legend of Indian cricket.

“Gambhir was a very good captain. He was a little strict in terms of bowling discipline, and effort on the field was something he wouldn’t compromise,” Cariappa told Sportskeeda. “Outside the field, he didn’t bother you. On the field, you had to give your 100% and that’s what I loved,” he added.

Cariappa’s maiden wicket was AB de Villiers but later on he lost the plot as Sunil Narine was preferred over him in the playing eleven.

“I haven’t got too many chances in the IPL. When I got selected in 2015, my name did the rounds, but I didn’t get too many matches. ABD was my debut wicket, but after that I didn’t play, Narine came back and I lost my chance. Even the few seasons I played for Punjab, I played only a few games. I feel there wasn’t a proper balance, even in my performance.

“But like everyone says, more the matches, higher the confidence. I still remember the first match I played, there were 1 lakh people in the Eden Gardens crowd, it was surreal. I would love to get more matches in the seasons to come and re-live those moments,” he signed off. Following this, he was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings). As of 2021, he is playing for Rajasthan Royals. He made a name for himself at the Karnataka Premier League playing for Bijapur Bulls and that’s where he was noticed by IPL scouts.

