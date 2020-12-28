OV vs CK Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

OV vs CK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OV vs CK Dream11 Best Picks / OV vs CK Dream11 Captain / OV vs CK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Otago Volts are set to take on Canterbury Kings in the 4th match of the Super Smash 2020-21 on Tuesday. Otago got off to a good start by defeating Auckland by 45 runs in their opening match. It was an all round performance by the team, especially the batsmen, who put up a massive total of 219 runs on the board. In response, Auckland were all out for 174 runs. Otago will be confident coming into this match and given that this will be the first match of their opponents, Canterbury, they will be hoping to take advantage. However, Canterbury are a strong, balanced team, which will not be easy to deal with. The match will begin at 8:30 AM at Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

OV vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings: Match Details

December 29 – 08:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Molyneux Park, Alexandra

OV vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts probable playing 11 against Canterbury Kings: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Llew Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, Mitch Renwick (WK), Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Mitchell McClenaghan

OV vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings probable playing 11 against Otago Volts: Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Cole McConchie, Matthew Hay, Ed Nutall, Cam Fletcher (WK), Matt Henry, Will Williams