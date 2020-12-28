- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
OV vs CK Dream11 Predictions, Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
OV vs CK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OV vs CK Dream11 Best Picks / OV vs CK Dream11 Captain / OV vs CK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 28, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
Otago Volts are set to take on Canterbury Kings in the 4th match of the Super Smash 2020-21 on Tuesday. Otago got off to a good start by defeating Auckland by 45 runs in their opening match. It was an all round performance by the team, especially the batsmen, who put up a massive total of 219 runs on the board. In response, Auckland were all out for 174 runs. Otago will be confident coming into this match and given that this will be the first match of their opponents, Canterbury, they will be hoping to take advantage. However, Canterbury are a strong, balanced team, which will not be easy to deal with. The match will begin at 8:30 AM at Molyneux Park, Alexandra.
OV vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings: Live Streaming
All matches of the Super Smash 2020-21 can be watched online on FanCode.
OV vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
OV vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings: Match Details
December 29 – 08:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Molyneux Park, Alexandra
Super Smash 2020-21 OV vs CK Dream11 team for Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings
Super Smash 2020-21 OV vs CK Dream11 team for Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings captain: Chad Bowes
Super Smash 2020-21 OV vs CK Dream11 team for Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings vice-captain: Anaru Kitchen
Super Smash 2020-21 OV vs CK Dream11 team for Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings wicketkeeper: Mitch Renwick
Super Smash 2020-21 OV vs CK Dream11 team for Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings batsmen: Hamish Rutherford, Llew Johnson, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle
Super Smash 2020-21 OV vs CK Dream11 team for Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings all-rounders: Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Cole McConchie
Super Smash 2020-21 OV vs CK Dream11 team for Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Ed Nutall, Mitchell McClenaghan
OV vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts probable playing 11 against Canterbury Kings: Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Llew Johnson, Anaru Kitchen, Mitch Renwick (WK), Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Mitchell McClenaghan
OV vs CK Super Smash 2020-21, Canterbury Kings probable playing 11 against Otago Volts: Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Sean Davey, Cole McConchie, Matthew Hay, Ed Nutall, Cam Fletcher (WK), Matt Henry, Will Williams
