OV vs CS Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Central Stags, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the 11th game of the Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts (OV) will lock horns with Central Stags (CS) on Friday, January 8 at University Oval, in Dunedin. The Volts are placed fourth on the points table with eight points to their name. They have two wins from three matches. Despite sharing the same points, they are a spot below their opponents due to an inferior Net Run Rate. However, they can make it up as they have played a game less than the Stags. The Volts come in this fixture with the confidence of a two-wicket victory against the Northern Knights last time out.

On the other hand, the Stags are currently occupying the third place on the Super Smash 2020-21 points table. They have two wins from four games played so far. They come into this fixture on the back of a six-wicket defeat against the Northern Knights.

The OV vs CS Super Smash encounter is scheduled to start at 7:40 am, IST.

OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Central Stags: Live Streaming

Cricket fans can watch all the matches of the Super Smash league on the FanCode app.

OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Central Stags: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE: http://https//www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/

OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Central Stags: Match Details

The Otago Volts vs Central Stags match is on Friday, January 8. The match is scheduled to start at 7:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the University Oval, Dunedin.

OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, dream 11 team, Otago Volts vs Central Stags:

OV vs CS Super Smash Otago Volts probable playing 11 against Central Stags: Max Chu, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Travis Muller

OV vs CS Super Smash Central Stags probable playing 11 against Otago Volts: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Dane Cleaver, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Christian Leopard