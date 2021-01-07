OV vs CS Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Central Stags, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
OV vs CS Dream 11 Predictions Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Central Stags, Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Otago Volts vs Central Stags Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Otago Volts vs Central Stags Dream11 Best Picks / Otago Volts vs Central Stags Dream11 Captain / Otago Volts vs Central Stags Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 4:26 PM IST
In the 11th game of the Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts (OV) will lock horns with Central Stags (CS) on Friday, January 8 at University Oval, in Dunedin. The Volts are placed fourth on the points table with eight points to their name. They have two wins from three matches. Despite sharing the same points, they are a spot below their opponents due to an inferior Net Run Rate. However, they can make it up as they have played a game less than the Stags. The Volts come in this fixture with the confidence of a two-wicket victory against the Northern Knights last time out.
On the other hand, the Stags are currently occupying the third place on the Super Smash 2020-21 points table. They have two wins from four games played so far. They come into this fixture on the back of a six-wicket defeat against the Northern Knights.
The OV vs CS Super Smash encounter is scheduled to start at 7:40 am, IST.
OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Central Stags: Live Streaming
Cricket fans can watch all the matches of the Super Smash league on the FanCode app.
OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Central Stags: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE: http://https//www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, Otago Volts vs Central Stags: Match Details
The Otago Volts vs Central Stags match is on Friday, January 8. The match is scheduled to start at 7:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the University Oval, Dunedin.
OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21, dream 11 team, Otago Volts vs Central Stags:
OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 predictions, Otago Volts vs Central Stags captain: George Worker
OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 predictions, Otago Volts vs Central Stags vice-captain: Michael Rippon
OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 predictions, Otago Volts vs Central Stags wicket keeper: Dane Cleaver
OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 predictions, Otago Volts vs Central Stags batsmen: Christian Leopard, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly
OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 predictions, Otago Volts vs Central Stags all-rounders: Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell
OV vs CS Super Smash 2020-21 dream 11 predictions, Otago Volts vs Central Stags bowlers: Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel, Travis Muller
OV vs CS Super Smash Otago Volts probable playing 11 against Central Stags: Max Chu, Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Josh Finnie, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Travis Muller
OV vs CS Super Smash Central Stags probable playing 11 against Otago Volts: George Worker, Bayley Wiggins, Will Young, Dane Cleaver, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Christian Leopard
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking