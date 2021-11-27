OV vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Men's Super Smash 2021 Match, November 28, 6:10 AM IST

OV vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Otago Volts and Central Stags: Otago Volts will square off against Central Stags in the second match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. University Oval in Dunedin will host the game at 06:10 am IST on November 28, Sunday. This will be the first match for both the teams in the T10 extravaganza.

Otago Volta and Central Stags are coming into the competition after playing a handful of games in the 2021-22 edition of the Plunket Shield tournament. Otago Volts featured in a total of four Plunket Sheild matches, winning one and losing two games. Central Stags, on the other hand, failed to win even a single match as they lost one game while their two matches ended in a tie.

Coming to play on Sunday, Otago will have their eyes on their star players including Hamish Rutherford and Anaru Kitchen. Tom Bruce, Ben Wheeler, Blair Tickner are likely to be standout players from Stags camp.

Ahead of the match between Otago Volts and Central Stags; here is everything you need to know:

OV vs CS Telecast

Otago Volts vs Central Stags game will not be telecast in India

OV vs CS Live Streaming

The encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OV vs CS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the University Oval in Dunedin at 6:10 am IST on November 28, Sunday.

OV vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ben Smith

Vice-Captain: Doug Bracewell

Suggested Playing XI for OV vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Bayley Wiggins, Dane Cleaver

Batters: Tom Bruce, Hamish Rutherford, Ben Smith

Allrounders: Doug Bracewell, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon

Bowlers: Ben Wheeler, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

OV vs CS Probable XIs

Otago Volts: Michael Rippon, Max Chu(wk), Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Dale Phillips, Travis Muller, Jake Gibson, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rae, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen

Central Stags: Jayden Lennox, Ray Toole, Greg Hay, Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, Dane Cleaver(wk), Tom Bruce, Ben Wheeler, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, Bayley Wiggins

