OV vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Ford Trophy 2021-22 match, December 14, 03:30 AM IST

OV vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ford Trophy 2021-22 match between Otago Volts and Canterbury Kings: The fourth match of the Ford Trophy 2021-22 will be played between Otago Volts and Canterbury Kings at the University Oval in Dunedin at 03:30 AM IST on December 14, Tuesday. Canterbury and Otago kickstarted their campaigns in a contrasting manner.

Canterbury Kings were terrific in their first match against Northern Brave. The team secured a seven-wicket victory over Brave to collect four crucial points and top the points table. In the game, Canterbury restricted the opposition to a score of 239 and then comfortably chased the total within 27.2 overs. Their second match against the same team was washed out due to rain.

Otago Volts, on the other hand, failed to make a mark in their maiden match of 2021-22 edition. The team ended up on the losing side against Wellington Firebirds by 13 runs. Otago needs to show more intent in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Otago Volts and Canterbury Kings; here is everything you need to know:

OV vs CTB Telecast

The OV vs CTB match will be not be telecasted in India.

OV vs CTB Live Streaming

The Otago Volts vs Canterbury Kings fixture will be streamed live on Fancode.

OV vs CTB Match Details

Otago Volts will face Canterbury Kings at the University Oval in Dunedin at 03:30 AM IST on December 14, Tuesday.

OV vs CTB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Henry Nicholls

Vice-Captain: Hamish Rutherford

Suggested Playing XI for OV vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Cam Fletcher

Batters: Neil Broom, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly

All-rounders: Michael Rippon

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Travis Muller, Will Williams, Fraser Sheat

OV vs CTB Probable XIs:

Otago Volts: Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Hamish Rutherford (c), Matt Bacon, Michael Rippon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Nick Kelly, Angus Mckenzie, Dale Phillips, Travis Muller

Canterbury Kings: Fraser Sheat, Leo Carter, Matt Henry, Chad Bowes, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Cam Fletcher, Henry Nicholls, Theo van Woerkom, Tom Latham, Cole McConchie (C)

