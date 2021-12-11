OV vs NB dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Men's Super Smash 2021-22 between Otago Volts and Northern Brave December 12, 06:10 am IST

OV vs NB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Men’s Super Smash 2021-22 match between Otago Volts and Northern Brave:Otago Volts will square off against Northern Brave in the sixth match of the Men’s Super Smash 2021-22. University Oval in Dunedin will host the game at 06:10 am IST on December 12, Sunday. This will be the second time that the two teams will lock horns with each other in Super Smash 2021.

The first fixture between the two sides didn’t yield any result as the rain interrupted the game when Northern Brave were playing at 106 runs in their 13 overs. Coming to play on Sunday, Brave will be hoping to get a full match. The team will also be strengthened with the inclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert.

Otago Volts, on the other hand, didn’t enjoy a good outing in their first against Central Stags. Though the skipper Hamish Rutherford hammered a sublime half-century, his team ended up losing the match by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Otago Volts and Northern Brave; here is everything you need to know:

OV vs NB Telecast

Otago Volts vs Northern Brave game will not be telecasted in India.

OV vs NB Live Streaming

The OV vs NB encounter will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OV vs NB Match Details

The OV vs NB match will be hosted at the University Oval in Dunedin at 06:10 am IST on December 12, Sunday.

OV vs NB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tim Seifert

Vice-Captain: Hamish Rutherford

Suggested Playing XI for OV vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert

Batters: Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Jeet Raval, Dale Phillips

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, Colin de Grandhomme, Anaru Kitchen

Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Bacon, Matt Fisher

OV vs NB Probable XIs:

Otago Volts: Anaru Kitchen, Dale Phillips, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford (c), Max Chu (wk), Jacob Duffy, Jake Gibson, Matthew Bacon, Josh Finnie, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly

Northern Brave: Anurag Verma, Jeet Raval (c), Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, Joe Walker, Zak Gibson, Matt Fisher, Colin de Grandhomme, Peter Bocock (wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here