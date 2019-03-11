'Overall, I'm Pretty Pleased' - Holder on England Series

Loading...
The home team outclassed England in the Test series and then managed to draw the ODI series 2-2 against top-ranked England, something that was enough to please skipper Jason Holder.
"We're a bit disappointed. But there are still a lot of positives. I definitely would have accepted these results when England started their tour. Winning the Test series was exceptional and parts of the ODI series were equally as good," Holder admitted after the third T20I in St. Kitts.
"We probably let ourselves down in other parts of the ODI series but England played some great cricket as well. And we were just outplayed in the T20 series. But we've seen Sheldon Cottrell come into the side and do well and Oshane Thomas, too. And Chris Gayle has been outstanding. So overall, I'm pretty pleased."
Windies were fairly competitive in the first T20I but were knocked out for scores of 45 and 71 in the last two encounters. To which, Holder said his team failed to make necessary adjustments.
"We just didn't adjust to the wicket. It was a bit two-paced and England bowled a really hard length and asked us to hit them off that length. The batting didn't fall apart. We just didn't play the surface as well as we would have liked," he said.
"I still feel the batsmen are pretty confident, but the batting is a bit inconsistent in terms of our T20 performances. We need to be tighter at the top to build partnerships."
Windies went with the same set of players that featured in the ODI series in order to prepare for the World Cup.
"We don't want to brush this result aside, but we obviously kept the ODI squad together to play the T20s. And then, we didn't adjust to the T20 format. We have our plans pretty much nailed down for the ODIs and we played a really good series in that format," Holder reasoned out.
"So there's still a lot of improvement to be had and I'm obviously disappointed. But I'm not too disheartened by the performance. Overall the guys had a pretty good ODI leg and I feel there's a lot to build on."
First Published: March 11, 2019, 1:37 PM IST