‘Overweight’ Rishabh Pant Likely to Miss The Bus for Australia Tour

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is unlikely to play against Australia and might not be picked for one reason: The cricketer is overweight.A report in the Times of India has stated that Team India’s fitness trainer had a meeting with Pant where he was found overweight. This could be the factor that might keep him out of contention when selectors pick the team for the Australia tour.

“The Indian team fitness trainer had shared his perspective on Pant some days ago, and we believe he’s overweight. Regardless of what’s obvious on the field, the BCCI and the selectors will have to consider the fitness report on Pant before they can pick him. The selectors need to speak to trainer Nick Webb before taking the call,” stated a source as quoted by TOI.

Even if he is selected, it will be KL Rahul who will be doing the keeping in the limited-overs format. While in Test matches Pant can be preferred over Wriddhiman Saha but that depends whether the Uttarakhand-born cricketer is selected or not.

The limited overs series is likely to be held entirely in Sydney and Canberra which will be followed by a four-match Test series. The dates and schedule for the tour is yet to be officially confirmed by Cricket Australia and BCCI. The team will assemble in Dubai where the IPL is set to culminate on November 10. The jumbo party will then take a flight from Dubai to Sydney.