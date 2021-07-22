OVI vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s Match between Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals: After a successful start of the women’s event on Wednesday night, the men’s version of the Hundred is set to kick off today, July 22. In the tournament opener of the brand new format, Oval Invincibles will play host to Manchester Originals at the Kia Oval on Thursday. The first match of the Hundred will take off at 11:00 pm (IST).

Oval Invincibles have picked up a strong squad for the tournament, which is filled with youth and experience. The likes of Invincibles’ England international Sam Curran and Saqib Mahmood are raring to go to make an impact in the tournament. The Invincibles will also have the services of Jason Roy and Will Jacks for a flying start.

On the other hand, Invincibles’ opponents Manchester Originals are the pre-tournament favourites and are expected to reach the next stage of the competition. The Originals are led by England’s swashbuckling batsman Jos Buttler and they will also bank on the services of Colin Munro to take them home in crunch situations.

Ahead of The Hundred Men’s match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals; here is everything you need to know:

OVI vs MNR Telecast

The match between OVI vs MNR will not be televised in India.

OVI vs MNR Live Streaming

The match between OVI vs MNR can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

OVI vs MNR Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, July 22 at the Kennington Oval, London. The OVI vs MNR match will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

OVI vs MNR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Jason Roy

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sam Billings

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke

All-Rounders: Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Tom Curran

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson

OVI vs MNR probable playing XI

Oval Invincibles Predicted Playing XI: Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood and Brandon Glover

Manchester Originals Predicted Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby/Jamie Overton, Colin Munro, Carlos Brathwaite, Ollie Robinson, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson and Steve Finn

