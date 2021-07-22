After a successful start of the women’s event the previous night, the men’s version of The Hundred is all set to kickstart with Oval Invincibles locking horns with Manchester Originals on Thursday July 22. The curtain-raiser of the brand-new format will be hosted the Kia Oval on Thursday and is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

The Invincibles have picked a strong squad for the tournament, which has a good mix of young and experienced players. The likes of Jason Roy, Saqib Mahmood, Sunil Narine and the Curran brothers will be raring to make an impact in the competition and look for a flying start for the Invincibles.

On the other hand, Manchester Originals are the pre-tournament favourites and will be led by Jos Buttler. Other than their swashbuckling skipper, Manchester Originals will be relying on the likes of Colin Munro and Carlos Brathwaite among other players.

Both sides look evenly matched on paper, however the Originals possess tilt the odds in their favour. With some of the best cricketers taking center stage at the Oval, we should be in for a thriller on Thursday night in opening encounter.

When will The Hundred Men’s match Oval Invincibles (OVR) vs Manchester Originals (MNR) start?

The match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals will be played on Thursday, July 22.

Where will The Hundred Men’s match Oval Invincibles (OVR) vs Manchester Originals (MNR) be played?

The match will be played at the Kia Oval in London.

What time will The Hundred Men’s match Oval Invincibles (OVR) vs Manchester Originals (MNR) begin?

The match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast The Hundred Men’s match Oval Invincibles (OVR) vs Manchester Originals (MNR)?

The Hundred cricket tournament will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of The Hundred Men’s match Oval Invincibles (OVR) vs Manchester Originals (MNR)?

Live streaming of the tournament is available on the Fancode app and website.

OVI vs MNR, The Hundred Men’s, Oval Invincibles probable playing XI against Manchester Originals: Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Brandon Glover

OVI vs MNR, The Hundred Men’s, Manchester Originals probable playing XI against Oval Invincibles: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby/Jamie Overton, Colin Munro, Carlos Brathwaite, Ollie Robinson, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Steve Finn

