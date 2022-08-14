OVI vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred 2022 Match, August 14, 10:30 pm IST

OVI vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s (August 14) Hundred 2022 match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave:

The high-voltage action continues in the coveted Hundred Men 2022 tournament as the Oval Invincibles (OVI) will clash against the Southern Brave (SOB). The match will be underway at the iconic Oval Stadium in London on Sunday, August 14.

The Oval Invincibles are storming into the fixture in fine fettle after securing a magnificent 3-wicket win over the Northern Superchargers. The Sam Billings-led side is looking pretty solid in all three departments of the game. Star all-rounder Sunil Narine seems to be regaining his form and has already bagged 7 wickets in three matches.

On the contrary, it hasn’t been a dream start for the defending champions Southern Brave. After a dominant performance in the opening encounter, they have fallen into a slump after losing two matches on the trot. The star-studded lineup has not lived up to its potential. Skipper James Vince will want his side to do better, especially in clutch situations. Ace pacer Tymal Mills will be featuring for the Braves in the upcoming match.

Both sides will be looking to put their best foot forward and secure a crucial victory on Sunday. Will the champions bounce back and march their way to glory or will the Invincibles will keep their hot winning run going? Let’s sit back and find out on Sunday!

Ahead of the match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave; here is everything you need to know:

OVI vs SOB Telecast

The Hundred 2022 match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave will not be telecast in India.

OVI vs SOB Live Streaming

The Hundred 2022 match between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

OVI vs SOB Match Details

The OVI vs SOB match will be played at the Oval in London on Sunday, August 14, at 10:30 pm IST.

OVI vs SOB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Will Jacks

Suggested Playing XI for OVI vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jordan Cox

Batsmen: Jason Roy, James Vince, Will Jacks, Sam Billings

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran

Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave Possible Starting XI:

Oval Invincibles Predicted Starting Line-up: Sam Billings (c), Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley, Mohammad Hasnain

Southern Brave Predicted Starting Line-up: James Vince (c), Finn Allen, Alex Davies (wk), Ross Whiteley, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, Craig Overton

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here