OVI vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, August 2, 11:00 PM IST

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire: Welsh Fire will be up against Oval Invincibles in the upcoming 16th match of The Hundred Men’s tournament. The thrilling encounter between the two sides will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on August 2, Monday at 11:00 PM IST.

Oval Invincibles need to regroup themselves at the earliest in the 100-ball competition. The team started their campaign in the tournament with a victory against Manchester Originals. Their second match against London Spirit was abandoned due to rain while Ovals lost their previous match at the hands of Northern Superchargers. With three points in their hat, Invincibles are currently seventh in the points table.

Welsh Fire will start the contest on Monday as the clear favorites. The team has delivered some stunning and all-round performances in the competition. They are sitting at the third position on the points table with two victories and one loss. Welsh lost their last match to Manchester Originals by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire; here is everything you need to know:

OVI vs WEF Telecast

The Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire match will not be broadcasted in India.

OVI vs WEF Live Streaming

The OVI vs WEF game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

OVI vs WEF Match Details

The match between Oval Invincibles and Welsh Fire will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on August 2, Monday at 11:00 PM IST.

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jimmy Neesham

Vice-Captain- Tom Banton

Suggested Playing XI for OVI vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Colin Ingram, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Jimmy Neesham, Matt Critchley

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Qais Ahmad

OVI vs WEF Probable XIs:

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Sam Billings(wk), Laurie Evans, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Colin Ingram, Saqib Mahmood

Welsh Fire: Josh Cobb, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, Tom Banton(wk), Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Ryan Higgins, Qais Ahmad, Jake Ball, David Payne, Matt Critchley

