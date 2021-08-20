OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For The Hundred Women's Match, August 20, 7:30 PM IST

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Oval Invincibles Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women: The Hundred Women’s eliminator match will be played between Birmingham Phoenix Women and Oval Invincibles Women. The Kennington Oval in London will host the match on August 20, Friday at 07:30 PM IST. Both Oval Invincibles Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women are expected to give it their all to win the contest on Friday. The team winning the Eliminator will square off against the Southern Brave Women in the final.

Oval Invincibles Women finished second in the points table after securing victory in four out of eight league matches. The team lost three games while their one match was washed out due to rain. Ovals will be low on confidence on Friday as they lost their last match to Southern Brave by 30 runs.

Birmingham Phoenix Women, on the other hand, are third in the points table. The team has secured victory in four matches just like Oval Invincibles. They are entering the contest against Oval with a three-match winning streak.

Ahead of the match between Oval Invincibles Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women; here is everything you need to know:

OVI-W vs BPH-W Telecast

The Oval Invincibles Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women match will not be broadcast in India.

OVI-W vs BPH-W Live Streaming

The OVI-W vs BPH-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

OVI-W vs BPH-W Match Details

The match between Oval Invincibles Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on August 20, Friday at 07:30 PM IST.

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dane Van Niekerk

Vice-captain - Eve Jones

Suggested Playing XI for OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Georgia Adams, Joanne Gardner, Eve Jones

All-rounders: Dane Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Kirstie Gordon, Issy Wong, Grace Gibbs

OVI-W vs BPH-W Probable XIs

Oval Invincibles Women: Alice Capsey, Mady Villiers, Sarah Bryce (wk), Georgia Adams, Dane Van Niekerk (c), Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Joanne Gardner, Shabnim Ismail, Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Gwenan Davies, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Emily Arlott, Eve Jones, Marie Kelly, Amy Jones (c and wk), Phoebe Franklin

