OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, August 14, 08:00 PM IST

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Oval Invincibles Women and London Spirit Women: The 28th match of The Hundred Women’s will be played between London Spirit Women and Oval Invincibles Women. The Kennington Oval in London will host the thriller on August 14, Saturday at 08:00 PM IST. Oval Invincibles Women will start the match on Saturday as favorites as they defeated London Spirit Women by 15 runs earlier in the tournament.

Oval Invincibles Women have had a terrific tournament so far. The Oval have secured victory in three out of six league matches while their one game was abandoned due to rain. The team’s most recent match in the 100-ball league against Trent Rockets Women was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

London Spirit Women, on the other hand, are reeling at the sixth position on the points table. The team has six points under their belt with three victories and as many losses. London Spirit will be riding on confidence after they stumped Manchester Originals in their last match.

Ahead of the match between Oval Invincibles Women and London Spirit Women; here is everything you need to know:

OVI-W vs LNS-W Telecast

The Oval Invincibles Women vs London Spirit Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

OVI-W vs LNS-W Live Streaming

The OVI-W vs LNS-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

OVI-W vs LNS-W Match Details

The match between Oval Invincibles Women and London Spirit Women will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on August 14, Saturday at 08:00 PM IST.

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Alice Monaghan

Vice-Captain- Naomi Dattani

Suggested Playing XI for OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Bryce

Batsmen: Heather Knight, Georgia Adams, Naomi Dattani

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Alice Capsey, Deepti Sharma, Dan van Niekerk

Bowlers: Tash Farrant, Alice Monaghan, Mady Villiers

OVI-W vs LNS-W Probable XIs:

Oval Invincibles Women: Tash Farrant, Shabim Ismail, Georgia Adams, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Sarah Bryce, Joanne Gardner, Danielle Gregory, Dan van Niekerk, Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey

London Spirit Women: Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Grace Scrivens, Susie Rowe, Danielle Gibson, Alice Monaghan, Sophie Munro, Tammy Beaumont, Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Heather Knight

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here