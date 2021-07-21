OVI-W vs MNR-W, The Hundred Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women Live Streaming Online

The Hundred Women’s competition is all set to kickstart on July 21, Wednesday, with Oval Invincibles Women locking horns with Manchester Originals Women in the curtain-raiser. The cricket fans can expect acracker of a game on Wednesday as both Oval Invincibles Women and Manchester Originals Women boasts of having some excellent players in their squad.

Oval Invincibles Women have a good mix of South Africa and Australia players. Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Georgia Adams, and Alice Capsey need to perform well in the first match for the Invincibles to get off a good start.

Manchester Originals, on the other hand, will be the favorites to win the contest on Wednesday. The team will expect a good performance from Emma Lamb who has delivered a lot of decent performances in the other domestic leagues this year.

The OVI-W vs MNR-W match is scheduled to be played at 11:00 PM IST on Wednesday, July 21.

When will The Hundred Women match Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) vs Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) start?

The match between Oval Invincibles Women and Manchester Originals Women will be played on Wednesday, July 21.

Where will The Hundred Women match Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) vs Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) be played?

The match will be played at the Kennington Oval in London

What time will The Hundred Women match Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) vs Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) begin?

The match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast The Hundred Women match Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) vs Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W)?

The Hundred cricket tournament won’t be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of The Hundred Women match Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) vs Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W)?

The Hundred cricket tournament is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

OVI-W vs MNR-W, The Hundred Women, Oval Invincibles Women probable playing XI against Manchester Originals Women: Georgia Adams, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Alice Capsey, Shabnim Ismail, Tash Farrant, Jo Gardner, and Grace Gibbs

OVI-W vs MNR-W, The Hundred Women, Manchester Originals Women probable playing XI against Oval Invincibles Women: Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, and Natalie Brown

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here