OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, August 2, 07:30 PM IST

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Oval Invincibles Women and Welsh Fire Women: The 16th match of The Hundred Women’s will be played between Welsh Fire Women and Oval Invincibles Women. The Kennington Oval in London will host the thriller on August 2, Monday at 07:30 PM IST. Oval Invincibles Women and Welsh Fire Women have delivered discordant performances in the 100-ball tournament thus far.

Oval Invincibles Women are enjoying a relatively good ride. They are sitting at the third position on the points table. The team started their campaign with two back-to-back victories against Manchester Originals Women and London Spirit Women respectively. However, Oval’s winning streak was broken on Saturday as they registered a defeat at the hands of Northern Superchargers Women by four runs.

Welsh Fire Women, on the other hand, didn’t get off to an ideal start in the competition. The team lost both their opening matches against Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave. However, Welsh finally made a comeback by defeating Manchester in their most recent match by nine wickets. With two victories and one loss, Welsh are sitting at the second-last position on the points table.

Ahead of the match between Oval Invincibles Women and Welsh Fire Women; here is everything you need to know:

OVI-W vs WEF-W Telecast

The Oval Invincibles Women vs Welsh Fire Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

OVI-W vs WEF-W Live Streaming

The OVI-W vs WEF-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

OVI-W vs WEF-W Match Details

The match between Oval Invincibles Women and Welsh Fire Women will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on August 2, Monday at 07:30 PM IST.

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain- Georgia Redmayne

Suggested Playing XI for OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Taylor

Batsmen: Georgia Redmayne, Alice Capsey, Georgia Hennessy

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Dane Van Niekerk, Bryony Smith, Grace Gibbs

Bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers

OVI-W vs WEF-W Probable XIs:

Oval Invincibles Women: Sarah Bryce(wk), Fran Wilson, Dane Van Niekerk, Mady Villiers, Grace Gibbs, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Alice Capsey, Tash Farrant, Georgia Adams

Welsh Fire Women: Georgia Hennessy, Hayley Matthews, Bryony Smith, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor(wk), Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker, Sophie Luff, Piepa Cleary

