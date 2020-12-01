- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
OVR vs AUM Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC vs American University of Malta: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
OVR vs AUM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OVR vs AUM Dream11 Best Picks / OVR vs AUM Dream11 Captain / OVR vs AUM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 1, 2020, 1:26 PM IST
OVR vs AUM Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC vs American University of Malta: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the 20th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, Overseas CC will take on American University of Malta at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta on Tuesday, December 1.
Both the teams currently occupy the bottom two slots in the points table. Overseas CC are not having a great run in the tournament and have lost all the six games played so far. They still seem to figure out ways to win their first game in the campaign. They also need to up their ante in all departments of the game if they plan to win the remainder of the matches.
On the other hand, American University of Malta are just above Overseas CC in the standings with three points in the standings. They registered their only win of the tournament so far in their previous game against Msida Warriors CC. However, they have often found themselves on the losing side on a number of occasions. The previous win should be enough for them to keep the momentum going and qualify for the knockout stage by winning the rest of the games.
OVR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC vs American University of Malta Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.
OVR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC vs American University of Malta: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
OVR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC vs American University of Malta: Match Details
December 1 – 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs AUM Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs American University of Malta
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs AUM Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs American University of Malta captain: Zoheb Malek
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs AUM Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs American University of Malta vice-captain: Shubham Patel
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs AUM Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs American University of Malta wicketkeeper: Clyde Palmer
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs AUM Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs American University of Malta batsmen: Saneesh Kumar, Daniel Kniverton, Deon Vosloo
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs AUM Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs American University of Malta all-rounders: Abhishek Prajapati, Jurg Hirschi, Andy Naudi
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs AUM Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs American University of Malta bowlers: Jitesh Kumar Patel, Lee Tuck
OVR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, Overseas Cricket Club playing 11 against American University of Malta: Lee Tuck, Daniel Kniverton, Heinrich Gericke, Jurg Hirschi (C), Christo Viljoen, Deon Vosloo, Andy Naudi, Clyde Palmer (WK), Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt
OVR vs AUM ECS T10 Malta, American University of Malta playing 11 against Overseas Cricket Club: Prithvi Chauhan, Abhishek Prajapati, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (wk), Saneesh Kumar, Mittul Patel, Jitesh Kumar Patel (c), Shubham Patel, Tarak Shah, Amandeep Ralhan, Nishit Bhatt
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking