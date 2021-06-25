OVR vs AUM Dream11 Team And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 4th Quarter-Final, Overseas vs American University of Malta, June 25 7:00 PM IST Friday

OVR vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Overseas and American University of Malta ECS T10 Malta 2021: In an exciting contest of the ECS T10 Malta tournament, Overseas CC (OVR) will battle with American University of Malta (AUM) in the fourth quarter final at the Marsa Sports Club on Friday. The match will begin at 7:00 pm (IST).
Both sides have blown hot and cold so far but with the tournament reaching the knockout stages they can’t afford to repeat old mistakes. OVR have won five of their eight games and finished second in Group B standings, while AUM finished third in group A with four wins in eight games.
Ahead of the match between Overseas and American University of Malta; here is everything you need to know:
OVR vs AUM Telecast
Not televised in India.
OVR vs AUM Live Streaming
The match between OVR vs AUM is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.
OVR vs AUM Match Details
The match will be played on Friday, June 25 at the Marsa Sports Complex, Malta. The game will start at 7:30 pm (IST).
OVR vs AUM captain, vice-captain
Captain: Zoheb Malek
Vice-captain: Darshit Patankar
OVR vs AUM Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar
Batsmen: Zoheb Malek, Saneesh Kumar, Amandeep Ralhan
All-rounders: Tarak Shah, Kalki Kumar, Jurg Hirschi
Bowlers: Aron Oulton, David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Jit Patel
OVR vs AUM Probable XIs
Overseas: Jack Barritt, Luke Bradley, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke (WK), Michael Hart, Jurg Hirschi (C), David Marks, Aron Oulton, Clyde Palmer, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb
American University of Malta: Abhishek Kuntala, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Oliver Millard, Darshit Patankar (WK), Mitul Patel, Jit Patel (C), Amandeep Ralhan, Tarak Shah, Kalki Kumar, Jitu Singh
