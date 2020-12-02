OVR vs MSW Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OVR vs MSW Dream11 Best Picks / OVR vs MSW Dream11 Captain / OVR vs MSW Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

OVR vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Marsa Sports Club, Malta, will witness the 23rd match of the ECS T10 Malta between Overseas CC and Msida Warriors CC today. The Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC fixture will start at 1.30 pm.

Overseas CC will be going into the upcoming match on the back of a couple of wins. They are placed on the fifth spot in the standings. Overseas CC improved their standing by outperforming the American University of Malta twice in two games. They were earlier placed at the last position on the points table.

On the other hand, Msida Warriors CC lost their last match to the American University of Malta in the tournament. They are at the fourth position in the standings. Msida Warriors CC have won three of the six games they have played so far. They lost two games and their one match ended in a draw.

It is to be seen if Overseas CC will be able to rise further in the standings or Msida Warriors CC will stop their winning run.

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.

December 2 – 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.

ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC

ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC captain: Rahul Nair

ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC vice-captain: Jurg Hirschi

ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC wicketkeeper: Heinrich Gericke and Rahul Nair

ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC batsmen: Charl Kleinepunte, Deon Vosloo and Justin George

ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC all-rounders: Andy Naudi, Salu Thomas and Jurg Hirschi

ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC bowlers: David Marks, Manuel Antony and Tom Thomas

OVR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC playing 11 against Msida Warriors CC: Jurg Hirschi (c), Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Heinrich Gericke, Deon Vosloo, Sean Byrne (wk), Gerald Sant, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson

OVR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC playing 11 against Overseas CC: Samuel George (wk), Justin George, Rahul Nair (c), Renil Paul, Salu Thomas, Rijesh Jayamalli, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Tito Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas