OVR vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueMatch Ended191/3(20.0) RR 9.55
SA
ENG192/1(20.0) RR 9.55
England beat South Africa by 9 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunMatch Ended389/4(50.0) RR 7.78
AUS
IND338/9(50.0) RR 7.78
Australia beat India by 51 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
OVR vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
OVR vs MSW Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / OVR vs MSW Dream11 Best Picks / OVR vs MSW Dream11 Captain / OVR vs MSW Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 2, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
OVR vs MSW Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Marsa Sports Club, Malta, will witness the 23rd match of the ECS T10 Malta between Overseas CC and Msida Warriors CC today. The Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC fixture will start at 1.30 pm.
Overseas CC will be going into the upcoming match on the back of a couple of wins. They are placed on the fifth spot in the standings. Overseas CC improved their standing by outperforming the American University of Malta twice in two games. They were earlier placed at the last position on the points table.
On the other hand, Msida Warriors CC lost their last match to the American University of Malta in the tournament. They are at the fourth position in the standings. Msida Warriors CC have won three of the six games they have played so far. They lost two games and their one match ended in a draw.
It is to be seen if Overseas CC will be able to rise further in the standings or Msida Warriors CC will stop their winning run.
OVR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC Live Streaming
All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.
OVR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Live Score / Scorecard
OVR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC: Match Details
December 2 – 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC captain: Rahul Nair
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC vice-captain: Jurg Hirschi
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC wicketkeeper: Heinrich Gericke and Rahul Nair
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC batsmen: Charl Kleinepunte, Deon Vosloo and Justin George
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC all-rounders: Andy Naudi, Salu Thomas and Jurg Hirschi
ECS T10 Malta OVR vs MSW Dream11 team for Overseas CC vs Msida Warriors CC bowlers: David Marks, Manuel Antony and Tom Thomas
OVR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC playing 11 against Msida Warriors CC: Jurg Hirschi (c), Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Heinrich Gericke, Deon Vosloo, Sean Byrne (wk), Gerald Sant, David Marks, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson
OVR vs MSW ECS T10 Malta, Msida Warriors CC playing 11 against Overseas CC: Samuel George (wk), Justin George, Rahul Nair (c), Renil Paul, Salu Thomas, Rijesh Jayamalli, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy, Tito Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5939
|116
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4278
|113
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking