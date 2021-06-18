OVR vs SKI Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021, June 18, 4:30 pm IST Friday

OVR vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta 2021 between Overseas and Super Kings: Overseas will be up against the Super Kings in the 19th and 20th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta. Both the matches will be played at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 18, Friday at 04:30 pm IST and 07:00 pm IST respectively.

Overseas got off to a flying start in the ECS T10 Malta 2021 as they won both their opening matches against Mater Dei. While Overseas registered victory in the first match by ten wickets, they won the second game against Mater Dei by a margin of 60 runs. After two convincing wins, Overseas find themselves sitting at the second position on the points table.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, are enjoying a dream ride in the T10 Championship. They can be easily considered as one of the contenders for winning the competition as the team has won all their four matches thus far. The Super Kings also scripted history in their last match against Gozo. The Super Kings became the first ECS team to touch the mark of 200 runs in a T10 match. Also, they recorded the largest margin on win, 194 runs, as they bowled out Gozo for just six runs.

Ahead of the match between Overseas and Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

OVR vs SKI Telecast

The Overseas vs Super Kings match will not be broadcast in India.

OVR vs SKI Live Streaming

The match between OVR vs SKI is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

OVR vs SKI Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Overseas and Super Kings at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on June 18, Friday at 04:30 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 07:00 pm IST.

OVR vs SKI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jurg Hirschi

Vice-Captain - Affy Khan

Suggested Playing XI for OVR vs SKI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Affy Khan, Yash Singh

Batsmen: Charl Kleinepunte, Andrew Naudi, Sumair Khan

All-rounders: Jurg Hirschi, Varun Prasath

Bowlers: Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Ethan Xuereb, Ethan Xuereb

OVR vs SKI Probable XIs

Overseas: Andrew Naudi, Heinrich Gericke, Charl Kleinepunte, Gerald Sant, Clyde Palmer, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Christo Viljoen, David Marks, Jack Barritt, Ethan Xuereb

Super Kings: Gurjeet Singh, Sumair Khan, Umair Saleem, Ashok Bishnoi, Ihtisham Ishaq, Amar Sharma (C), Hasheem Shahzad, Varun Prasath, Affy Khan (WK), Ethan Xuereb, Yash Singh

