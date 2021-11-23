OVR vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021, November 23, 5:00 PM IST

OVR vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021 match between Overseas and Southern Crusaders: Overseas and Southern Crusaders will square off against each other in the seventh and eighth matches of the ECS T10 Malta Encore 2021. Marsa Sports Complex will host the two back-to-back matches at 05:00 PM IST and 07:00 PM ISTon November 23, Tuesday. Overseas and Southern Crusaders are expected to produce a thrilling game of cricket as both the teams are enjoying similar rides in the competition.

Overseas started their campaign in the tournament with a victory. The team defeated Bugibba Blasters by nine wickets by successfully chasing 92 runs in their ten overs. However, they failed to continue the trend as they were outplayed by the same opposition in their next game by seven wickets.

Southern Crusaders, on the other hand, got off to a contrasting start as they ended up on a losing side against Msida Warriors. After a six-wicket loss, the team soon found its winning rhythm as they defeated Msida in their second game by 19 runs.

Ahead of the match between Overseas and Southern Crusaders; here is everything you need to know:

OVR vs SOC Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Overseas vs Southern Crusaders match in India

OVR vs SOC Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Overseas vs Southern Crusaders encounter will be available on the FanCode app and website.

OVR vs SOC Match Details

Overseas will be playing against Southern Crusaders at the Marsa Sports Complex at 5:00 PM IST on November 23, Tuesday.

OVR vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ishantha Kariyawasam

Vice-captain: Sean Byrne

Suggested Playing XI for OVR vs SOC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sean Byrne, Zeshan Yousaf

Batters: Charl Kleine-Punte, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Jojo Thomas

Allrounders: David Marks, Eldon Pillay, Bilal Khan

Bowlers: Jack Barritt, Ezhaq Masih, Sunil Jangid

OVR vs SOC Probable XIs

Overseas: Aron Oulton, Eldon Pillay, Charl Kleine-Punte, Frankie Spiteri, Sean Byrne, Kivian Johnson, Michael Hart, Gerald Sant, Pieter Lourens, David Marks(c), Jack Barritt

Southern Crusaders: Bilal Khan, Gulfraz Masih, Mahamarakkalage Avishka, Cindu Shanmuganathan, Sunil Jangid, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Sumair Khan, Ezhaq Masih, Suhrid Roy, Jojo Thomas, Zeshan Yousaf(c)

