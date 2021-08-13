OW vs KT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Kashmir Premier League 2021 match, August 13, 11:00 AM IST

FOR DREAM 11: OW vs KT dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Kashmir Premier League 2021 between Overseas Warriors and Kotli Lions August 13, 11:00 AM IST

OW vs KT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kashmir Premier League 2021 between Overseas Warriors and Kotli Lions:

Overseas Warriors and Kotli Lions will lock horns with each other in the 14th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Kashmir Premier League. The match will be played on August 13, Friday at 11:00 AM IST at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Ground in Muzaffarabad.

Overseas Warriors have performed decently so far in the Kashmir Premier League. The Warriors started their campaign with a loss against Muzaffarabad Tigers by seven wickets. However, the team scripted a comeback and they now have two wins under their belt from four league matches. Warriors are coming into the contest on Friday after handing a defeat to Rawalakot Hawks in their previous encounter.

Kotli Lions, on the other hand, are yet to secure their first victory in KPL 2021. Out of four league matches, the Lions lost three games whileone was washed out. With the league heading towards its business days, the team needs to take some tough calls to find its winning rhythm. Kotli Lions are currently rock-bottom in the points table.

Ahead of the match between Overseas Warriors and Kotli Lions; here is everything you need to know:

OW vs KT Telecast

Overseas Warriors vs Kotli Lions match will not be broadcasted in India.

OW vs KT Live Streaming

The OW vs KT match will be streamed live on PTV Sports and Geo Super.

OW vs KT Match Details

The 14th match of the Kashmir Premier League 2021 will be played between Overseas Warriors and Kotli Lions on August 13, Friday at 11:00 AM IST at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Ground in Muzaffarabad.

OW vs KT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Azam Khan

Vice-Captain- Ahsan Ali

Suggested Playing XI for OW vs KT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan, Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Nasir Nawaz, Kamran Ghulam, Ahsan Ali, Hasan Raza

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Saif Badar

Bowlers: Sohail Khan, Faizan Saleem, Imran Khan

OW vs KT Probable XIs:

Overseas Warriors: Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Uthman Ali Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Agha Salman, Faizan Saleem, Kamran Ghulam

Kotli Lions: Kamran Akmal (c), Asif Ali, Imran Khan, Khalid Usman, Ifranullah Shah, Abdullah Syed, Hassan Raza, Ahsan Ali, Saif Badar, Mujtaba Ghayyas, Khurram Shahzad

