fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

20 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

21 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st T20I: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Johannesburg

21 Feb, 202021:30 IST

Owners Threaten to Boycott T20 Mumbai League Unless MCA takes Charge

When contacted, a senior MCA official said the tournament will take place as per the MCA Constitution and it will be a win-win situation for both the owners and the private firm.

PTI |February 18, 2020, 8:44 PM IST
Owners Threaten to Boycott T20 Mumbai League Unless MCA takes Charge

Team owners of the T20 Mumbai League have threatened to boycott the tournament unless the Mumbai Cricket Association takes charge of the league.

The team owners wrote to Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Vijay Patil following a meeting held here.

In the letter, which is with the PTI, the team owners have stated that unless the MCA takes charge of the league, they will not participate in it, henceforth under a private entity.

The league is currently operated by a private firm, which entered into an agreement with the MCA.

When contacted, a senior MCA official said the tournament will take place as per the MCA Constitution and it will be a win-win situation for both the owners and the private firm.

"The private firm will be given some role in the league," the official said, without divulging further details.

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
