'Paaji Doesn't Forget Things Quickly' - Piyush Chawla Recalls Duels With Sachin Tendulkar

Piyush Chawla rose to fame as a 16-year-old when he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar with a googly in the final of the Challenger Trophy in 2005-06.
The young legspinner bamboozled the legendary batsman with a wrong one from around the stumps, breaking through his defence. A year later, Chawla even made his debut for India.
Chawla recalled the dismissal, saying he was relaxed while bowling to Tendulkar as he had nothing to lose.
"As a 15-16 year old, when you are going to bowl at Sachin paaji, only two things are possible: you are either very nervous or very relaxed. Luckily I was very relaxed. The reason behind that was my thinking that even if Sachin paaji hits me, how does that matter? If a man, who has taken the likes of Shane Warne, Muralitharan, and Glenn McGrath to the cleaners, hits me as well, that’s not a big thing. So at that time I had nothing to lose. I was just enjoying the ‘Oh I am bowling to Sachin paaji’ feeling," Chawla said during the chat show Homerun with AV with sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.
"As a bowler when you start from your run-up, you think what you exactly want to bowl. On that particular one, I don’t know what exactly happened. When I started off from my run-up, that too bowling inside the field restrictions, I thought I will bowl a normal leg spin from the leg stump going away from him. To be very honest, I still don’t know – it’s almost 16 years now. I don’t know what came to my mind and I just bowled a wrong ‘un."
However, Tendulkar had his revenge in the very next year when he smashed Chawla around the park in a Challenger Trophy game in Chennai.
"People remember that I had got Paaji out in that fashion. Paaji, too, isn’t a man who forgets things quickly. The very next year, again in a Challenger Trophy game in Chennai, Paaji smashed me around for 20 runs in my first over! That’s what I was saying: if Paaji hits me around, it’s not a big deal. Paaji has smashed so many bowlers, which is why people don’t remember this (20-run over)," said Chawla.
Chawla, currently with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has played three Tests, 25 ODIs and 7 T20Is for India.
