Paarl Rocks Beat Tshwane Spartans by Eight Wickets to Clinch Mzansi Super League Title

The Paarl Rocks were crowned Mzansi Super League 2019 (MSL) champions after they defeated Tshwane Spartans by eight wickets in the final at Eurolux Boland Park at Paarl on Monday, helped by Henry Davids who struck the quickest half-century of the season.

Cricketnext Staff |December 17, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
Chasing a 148-run target, Davids scored 77 off 44 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes), including a 22-ball 50, with Dwaine Pretorius scoring 43 off 20 balls as they chased down the target with over five overs to spare.

Earlier in the first innings, Tabraiz Shamsi and Isuru Udana were at the centre of a good bowling display on a slow pitch, nabbing two for 29 and two for 24 respectively to restrict the visitors to a below-bar total.

Ab de Villiers was the only player who put up a resistance for the Spartans in the first innings, scoring 51 runs off 37 balls.

Paarl captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to field first, and that turned out to be the right option as apart from De Villiers, Dean Elgar (22 off 22 balls), Heinrich Klaasen (21 off 19 balls) and Pite van Biljon (19 off 20 balls) were all dismissed after getting off to starts.

By the 13th over, the score read 91 for 3 but the Spartans were at the end of a mini collapse, finishing the innings at 147 for 6.

In the second innings, it was Davids' turn to shine as he helped put on 80 runs for the first wicket with Cameron Delport, and then a 52-run stand with Dwaine Pretorius after Delport was dismissed to take the Rocks to the edge of victory.

Faf du Plessis then came in to bat and finished the job, as the Rocks emerged victorious.

