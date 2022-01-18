Paarl Weather Update, South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Weather Forecast for today’s SA vs IND Test

After the purest format of the game, India and South Africa will now entertain the viewers with a three-match One Day series. Following a phenomenal performance in the Test series, South Africa will start the first One Day International on January 19 as favourites.

South Africa are a settled side and will have the advantage of playing in favourable conditions in front of the home crowd. Janneman Malan is the player to watch out for from the host contingent.

India, on the other hand, have named a relatively younger squad for the ODI series. The team will be led by a new skipper KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma didn’t travel to South Africa due to injury concerns.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer are two new inclusions in the team in place of Rohit and Hardik Pandya. Alongside Rohit and Pandya, India will also be missing the services of their veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja. The spin all-rounder is likely to be replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin who will be making his comeback in the ODI team after a long time.

Weather report

Fans can expect a full game between South Africa and India as the weather is clear for the first One Day International. The forecast for January 19, Wednesday suggests sunny weather conditions. The temperature will hover in the range from 19 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees celsius. The humidity will be around 30 percent while the wind speed is likely to be 19 km/h. The chances of rain interrupting the match are zero.

South Africa (SA) vs India (IND) probable playing XIs:

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo

India Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin

