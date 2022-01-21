Paarl Weather Update, South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: Weather Forecast for today’s SA vs IND match

South Africa will take the field against India in the second One Day Internationals on Friday as favourites. The home side were phenomenal in the first game as they thrashed the Men in Blue by 31 runs.

Skipper Temba Bavuma led the attack with the bat as he hammered 110 runs. The captain was supported well by Rassie van der Dussen who added a stunning 129 runs to the scoreboard in just 96 balls. The strong partnership between the two resulted in India getting a target of 297 runs.

Batting in the second innings, the Men in Blue made good efforts with Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and Shardul Thakur scoring half-centuries. However, there was a collapse of the middle batting order and that became the main reason behind India’s failure.

Following a poor performance, India just have the Friday match to make a comeback in the series. The visitors need to come up with more strategies and good team performance to tackle dominant South Africa.

Weather report

Fans can expect a full game between South Africa and India as the weather is clear for the second One Day International. The forecast for January 21, Friday suggests sunny weather conditions. The temperature will hover in the range from 33 degrees celsius to 42 degrees celsius. The humidity will be around 22 percent while the wind speed is likely to be 16 km/h. Rain is unlikely to play a role in the game as the precipitation chances are zero.

South Africa (SA) vs India (IND) probable playing XIs:

South Africa Predicted Playing XI: Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

India Predicted Playing XI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal

