Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: USA VS OMA

live
USA USA
OMA OMA

Hamilton

06 Feb, 202009:15 IST

1st Test: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

07 Feb, 202016:30 IST

2nd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

08 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Pace Bowling Will Play Huge Part in Women's T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry

With the women's T20 World Cup just a few weeks away, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has said that fast bowlers will be influential in the tournament, and will play a huge part in determining its course.

Cricketnext Staff |February 6, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Pace Bowling Will Play Huge Part in Women's T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry

With the women's T20 World Cup just a few weeks away, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has said that fast bowlers will be influential in the tournament, and will play a huge part in determining its course.

Just last weekend, Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck took seven for 26 between them at the Manuka Oval to rip through the Indian batting order, and with the matches in the T20 World Cup set to be played on quick pitches such as the one at the Manuka Oval, SCG and the MCG, Perry believes it is time fast bowling comes back into the limelight.

"I think fast bowling in general, if you look at the trend across the WBBL earlier this season, it's almost come back into vogue a little bit in a sense," Perry told reporters.

"I think maybe the last couple of years, spin's been a little bit more dominant from a bowling point of view but certainly later in the summer, the wickets are a little bit harder, they've probably had a bit more time so they've got a bit more carry and bounce, and if you look at Tayla Vlaeminck's performance last weekend in Canberra, she's got incredible x-factor on Australian wickets and that was really crucial for us in that second game against India. So I think across the board, fast bowling is going to play a big role in this world cup which is really exciting."

Perry also added that Australia's loss in the opening game of the tri-series involving India and England did not set them back too much, as they came back to win the next match. "You certainly want to have those kinds of moments leading into a tournament rather than when you're in them," she said.

"But a big part of that is just the habit of winning and making sure that, whatever circumstances you face, because every game is going to be different, every [set of] conditions are going to be different, oppositions are different, so it's really about just having that knack of finding a way to win.

"We've had some really good chats around that over the last couple of days, just making sure that we're able to adapt quickly to whatever is thrown at us and also I think you're always better for a few games. It's nice to be back together. We haven't played together for quite a while. So, all in all, I think it's brilliant preparation for us."

Australia will face India and England one more time, and two wins in those two matches will mean the hosts would have booked their place in the tri-series final. As well as the bowling department was doing, Perry threw light on some of the internal discussions in the team, including the need for their batsmen to step up more in critical situations.

"I think it's probably just a little bit around decision-making and also taking the game on at the right time and the right circumstances," Perry said. "I think we were maybe a little bit timid in some ways. It's funny when you come back together with a group you haven't played with for a while, just finding your place again and the roles that you've got to play in that order, and we're really fortunate to have great depth in our batting line up and it was wonderful to see Annabel Sutherland do as well as she did.

"But at the same time, I think you've still got to take ownership at the top and we probably didn't do that well over the weekend. Certainly, at the Junction Oval, which is a wonderful place to bat, it's a good opportunity for us all to do a little bit better this weekend."

Ellyse PerryperryT20 World CupWomen's T20 World Cupwomen's world cupworld cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020

BAN v PAK
Rawalpindi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Durban

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more