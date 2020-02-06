Pace Bowling Will Play Huge Part in Women's T20 World Cup: Ellyse Perry
With the women's T20 World Cup just a few weeks away, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has said that fast bowlers will be influential in the tournament, and will play a huge part in determining its course.
