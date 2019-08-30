Paceman Taskin Ahmed Recalled for One-off Test Against Afghanistan

Pacer Taskin Ahmed’s recent rich vein of form has seen him included in Bangladesh’s 15-man squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. Taskin, 24, last played a Test match in September 2017 before being hit by a number of injuries as well as a loss of form. He comes into the squad in place of Mustafizur Rahman.
Taskin had been included in the Bangladesh squad for their last Test series against New Zealand in February-March this year, but was ruled out of the series due to an ankle injury.
He has worked hard on his fitness in recent times and it was on show during the Dr. K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament in Bengaluru, where he picked up seven wickets in the last two four-day games after bowling 73 overs.
Meanwhile Shakib Al Hasan, who had missed out on the series in New Zealand, returns to the side and will take over the captaincy from Mahmudullah. Tamim Iqbal was another notable exclusion alongside Khaled Ahmed, who had to undergo an operation for a knee injury.
The one-off Test, which won’t be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championships, will be played from September 5 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong.
That will be followed by a T20I tri-series between Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.
Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain.
