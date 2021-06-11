Pacer Chetan Sakariya’s Tough Journey Before Maiden Team India Call-Up

Chetan Sakariya has been selected for Team India’s tour of Sri Lanka. This left-arm fast bowler made his IPL 2021 debut for Rajasthan Royals this year, and after only 7 matches, he has been called up to Team India. Chetan Sakariya bowled brilliantly, taking 7 wickets in 7 matches before the IPL 2021 ended. This is why Team India’s selectors have expressed faith in his abilities.

Chetan Sakariya’s presence in Team India is especially unique because, before this joy, he had to endure such hardship which might mentally break even the strongest person. Before the IPL, Chetan Sakariya lost his brother. His brother died by suicide in January. Then his father recently died due to a coronavirus infection.

The family members did not inform Chetan about his brother’s death because he was competing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at that time. Sakariya claimed in an interview that anytime he asked his family members to talk to his brother, they would postpone the conversation with some excuse or another.

Sakariya lost his father five months after his brother’s demise. Sakariya was playing in the IPL 2021 at the time, and his father was infected with coronavirus in Bhavnagar. Sakaria went to the hospital after the IPL 2021 was postponed, but his father died. There is no medicine to heal Chetan Sakariya’s wounds, but the joy of being selected for Team India will surely ease his suffering.

Chetan Sakariya’s First Class Career

Chetan Sakariya is a specialist T20 bowler. In 23 matches for Saurashtra, he has 35 wickets. He has 10 wickets in seven matches in List A matches. He has 41 wickets in 15 first-class matches.

