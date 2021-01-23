Pacer Mohammad Siraj Gifts Himself a BMW After Successful Tour to Australia

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Friday posted a video of a luxury car on his Instagram handle. The BMW car can be seen with a temporary registration plate indicating that it is brand new. Siraj also posted a video of him driving the car in Hyderabad.

The 26-year-old pacer was one of the standout performers for India as the team recorded a second consecutive 2-1 Test series win over Australia Down Under, the earlier being on the 2018-19 tour. Making his debut in the second Test after Mohammed Shami was injured, Siraj was fastracked and became India's lead pacer in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, after Jasprit Bumrah also got injured.

Siraj ended up taking a five wicket-haul in the match and was India's highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 wickets. His contribution helped India become the first team in 32 years to beat Australia in a Test in Brisbane.

"Find of the tour for shoring up the bowling attack the way he did -- Mohd Siraj. He fought through personal loss, racial remarks and channelised them to find home in the team huddle," said head coach Ravi Shastri said in a tweet about Siraj on Friday.

Earlier, Siraj's father Mohammed Ghaus had passed away before the Test series began. Offered the chance to fly home, Siraj declined and chose to stay back in the bio-bubble. Now as the Indian cricket team has finally arrived home, one of the first things the 26-year old pacer did was visit the grave of his late father and pay his respect with a prayer.

Speaking on his decision to stay back during the series, Siraj revealed that it wasn't an easy thing to stay back but he felt strong after talking to his mother.

"It was a tough situation, dad’s demise. I got strength after talking to mom and my focus was to realise dad’s dream. I got mentally strong with their support. I felt that whatever was dad’s desire, I have to fulfill that. It got fulfilled," Siraj had said.

Siraj also remembered his late father during the Sydney Test. Before the match began and as the national anthems were blaring out, the cameras picked up images of a teary-eyed Siraj as he sang the anthem.