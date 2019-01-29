Pacer Thomas included in West Indies Squad for Second England Test

Thomas was called in as cover for Alzarri Joseph ahead of the first Test in Barbados, which Windies won by 381 runs. Joseph was returning from a back injury but managed to play the first Test, scalping three wickets.
"Oshane Thomas was with us in Barbados as cover and he has been added to the squad as the 14th player and will remain with the team as an additional fast bowler. We were all extremely happy with the great result in the first Test. We want to see them put in another solid performance in the second match in Antigua, where we won last year," Courtney Browne, the chairman of selectors said.
Thomas, 21, is yet to play Test cricket but has featured in four One-Day Internationals and six Twenty20 Internationals for Windies. He has played only eight first-class matches for 17 wickets, and has a reputation of bowling fast.
Thomas will add pace to the line up which already have the in-form Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel in the ranks apart from Joseph.
Squad: Jason Holder (capt), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (WK), Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican
First Published: January 29, 2019, 11:29 AM IST