Pacers Dominate Again on Day 2 of Australia's Intra-Squad Game

Mitchell Marsh and James Pattison claimed eight of the 15 wickets to fall on Day 2 of Australia's intra-squad match as pacers continued their domination at Hampshire's Rose Bowl ground.
Resuming the day on 96 for 7, Graeme Hick XII somehow went past Brad Haddin XII's first innings total of 105 before Pat Cummins (5 for 24) and Peter Siddle (4 for 31) cleaned up the tail. Haddin's team wiped off the 15-run lead in no time but Marsh (5 for 34) and Pattinson (3 for 19) only allowed them to get to 170 in their second innings despite a half-century from David Warner.
Chasing 156, Hick's team were 35 for 2 when the stumps were drawn on Day 2, still needing 121 runs with Cameron Bancroft (25 not out) and Matthew Wade (0 not out) at the crease.
After 17 wickets fell on the first day, Warner and Marcus Harris got Hick XII off to a sedate start by adding 40 runs for the opening wicket. It was Pattinson who broke the partnership by getting rid of Harris for 15. Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Kurtis Patterson were dismissed in the space of four overs before Warner found a decent ally in Will Pucovski.
Warner fell prey to Chris Tremain after completing his fifty, while Pucovski (37) and Alex Carey (26) failed to convert their starts into something substantial. That's when Marsh took over and claimed the final four wickets to complete his five-wicket haul.
In response, Hick XII lost Joe Burns for a golden duck, while Steve Smith was dismissed by Siddle for 8. Hick XII need only 121 runs to win but it's not going to be easy considering how the first two days have fared.
With Australia having no official first-class warm-up matches ahead of next week's first Test against England at Edgbaston, this fixture represents a final chance for players to push their case for a place in an Ashes squad due to be named on Friday.
