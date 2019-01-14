Pacers Shine as Proteas Complete Whitewash Over Pakistan

Loading...
Needing 7 wickets to win at the beginning of Day 4, the Proteas bowlers picked apart Pakistan’s brittle batting line-up with consummate ease in the first session of the day itself.
Duanne Oliver, who has troubled Pakistan throughout the series, was once again the pick of the bowlers as his double strike early in the day proved critical. He ended the innings with figures of 3-74.
He was ably supported by Kagiso Rabada (3-75) and Dale Steyn (2-80), with Vernon Philander also taking one wicket.
Pakistan began the day at 153/3 with both Asad Shafiq (48*) and Babar Azam (17*) at the crease, still needing a massive 228 for a consolation win.
Yet it was the latter who was the first to depart after adding only 4 runs to his overnight score, gloving a vicious bouncer from Oliver straight into the hands of wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.
Oliver struck on his very next ball to send Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed back to the hut for nought, bowling a full delivery that nipped back and knocked over the stumps.
The young speedster was denied a hat-trick as new batsman Shadab Khan smacked his next ball for a four. However, Oliver had provided the necessary breakthroughs.
At the other end, Shafiq had managed to bring up a hard-fought fifty and was looking good when he was unable to fend off a short ball from Philander, with the ball taking a thick edge and flying straight into Dean Elgar’s hands at second slip.
With more than half the side gone, resistance from the away team was hard to come by. Rabada got his first wicket of the innings when he got Faheem Ashraf (15) to hole out to Aiden Markram.
He struck in his next over as well when Mohammad Amir poked at a delivery from him outside off stump that went straight to gully.
Rabada also sent Hasan Ali back to the shed with a wicked short ball that Ali tried to smash towards the leg-side but only ended up top-edging, giving a simple catch to the bowler.
Shadab, who stood firm even as wickets fell at the other end, did manage to put together a 31-run partnership with Mohammad Abbas for the final wicket but it only delayed the inevitable.
The last wicket came thanks to a mix-up. Abbas wanted to take a single off Elgar but was sent back too late by Shadab, by which time Markram had thrown the ball to De Kock, leaving him the simple task of knocking the bails off.
The two sides will now face off in a five-match ODI series starting January 19 at Port Elizabeth.
First Published: January 14, 2019, 4:09 PM IST